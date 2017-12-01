Richter chairman gets state award

MTI – Econews

President of the Republic János Áder on Wednesday decorated Erik Bogsch, the chairman of drugmaker Gedeon Richter, with the Order of Merit of Hungary, Grand Cross, at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and House Speaker László Kövér.

President János Áder (center) presents the Order of Merit of Hungary, Grand Cross to Erik Bogsch of Gedeon Richter Plc. (right), watched by Minister Viktor Orbán (left), at the Alexander Palace on November 29. Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák

Bogsch was presented the award at the proposal of the prime minister for his "exemplary and responsible leadership" of one of the countryʼs most successful big companies.

Bogsch told MTI after the ceremony that the award was an acknowledgment of all the Richter staff who have contributed to the companyʼs success, turning it around and transforming it into a high-profile multinational.

Bogsch stepped down as CEO of Richter in the fall after holding the position for 25 years, and was replaced by Gábor Orbán. Bogsch remains chairman of the board and also assumed the newly created position of Executive Chairman, focusing on commercial activities as well as international, public and government relations for the company.