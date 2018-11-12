Raiffeisen names Ákos Jakab as head of corporates

Bence Gaál

Raiffeisen Bank Hungary has announced the appointment of Ákos Jakab as head of corporates, markets, and investment banking, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Jakab has been working with the bank for 21 years, gaining experience in servicing clients in each customer segment, establishing and managing the large corporate and public department, and earlier the northwestern region of Hungary. He reports to Ferenc Kementzey, deputy CEO responsible for the corporate and markets segments.

"The main objective of our strategy is to help our customers be successful in their business life throughout all cycles by offering them a wide range of products and services, and by becoming a partner and number one service provider," Jakab said.

"We, as Raiffeisen Bank, have always been thinking of long-term customer relationships as a USP and consider it extremely important that our customers are aware of the full range of products and services available and understand the full potential that they can achieve in their specific business by using them," he added.

Raiffeisen Hungary’s corporate division, for which Jakab is now responsible, was named second best bank in Hungary in 2018 by Euromoney Real Estate.