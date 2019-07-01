PwC Hungary appoints service line head, partners

Bence Gaál

PwC Hungary has announced the appointment of László Deák as service line leader of its tax and legal services practice, taking over the position from Tamás Lőcsei, who will continue to focus on his leadership roles as country managing partner and CEE innovation leader, while Gergely Juhász and Enikő Könczöl become partners.

László Deák

László Deák is the new service line leader of PwC Hungary’s tax and legal services practice. He has hitherto been primarily responsible for leading the indirect tax team, and also has extensive experience in the field of VAT, customs and excise, and environmental product charges.

Deák has also provided business and tax advice in connection with sports. His clients include many Hungarian and international companies, local governments, and sports organizations. He is an active member of the Hungarian Association of International Companies, a board member of the Hungarian Customs Association, and a member of the supervisory board of the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation.

Deák has a master’s degree in economics. He has been with PwC for nearly two decades, and previously worked for 16 years in various positions at Hungary’s Customs and Finance Guard.

Gergely Juhász, in his new role as a partner in PwC Hungary’s Tax and Legal Services practice, will continue to lead the firmʼs international tax services and real estate tax teams.

Juhász will also be responsible for tax services provided to high net worth individuals in connection with wealth management, leading an expert team that assists family-owned businesses and trusts funds with tax, legal, and family office services.

Juhász joined PwC in 2007, and is a member of PwC’s European Union direct tax group and real estate tax network, as well as a regular tutor at international tax academy sessions. He holds a master’s degree in finance from Corvinus University of Budapest, where he is also a regular guest lecturer.

Enikő Könczöl will continue her work in the assurance service line as a partner focusing on clients in the financial services sector. In her new role, she will be responsible for a portfolio of banking and insurance clients, and will also lead the capital markets and accounting advisory services group.

Könczöl joined PwC’s CEE IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting advisory group almost ten years ago, where she has been providing IFRS accounting advice for banking and insurance clients across the CEE region.

Könczöl has been with PwC for 19 years, two of which she spent at PwC’s London office. She has a master’s degree in economics and a post-graduate actuarial qualification from Corvinus University of Budapest. She is also a Chartered Certified Accountant and a certified Hungarian statutory auditor.