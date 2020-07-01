PwC Hungary appoints new assurance leader

Bence Gaál

PwC Hungary announced the appointment of László Radványi as the new leader of the companyʼs assurance service line, taking over from Árpád Balázs who will coordinate services provided to companies in the financial sector as lead partner for financial services and serve in regional management as a member of the PwC CEE partner council.

The assurance service line includes accounting advisory, risk management and cybersecurity, as well as PwC’s Academy, the firm’s adult education center.

Radványi joined PwC Hungary in 2003. He became a partner in 2015 at the age of 35, and has since taken a leading role in domestic and regional assurance transformation projects. His main objective is to offer clients innovative, automated solutions to help them cope with the challenges of an ever-changing business environment.

In addition to core assurance services, he plans to strengthen the company’s role in SAP consulting, cybersecurity services, risk management and digital skills development, both in Hungary and internationally.

In addition to his professional activities, László has played an active role in PwC’s social responsibility and diversity projects, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.