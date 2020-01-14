Praktiker appoints new HR and CSR director

Bence Gaál

Home improvements retail chain Praktiker announced the appointment of Katalin Márton as the firmʼs new HR and CSR director, effective January 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We are experiencing the most successful years of Praktikerʼs domestic history, but management sees the human values ​​and performances behind the statistics too," Márton says. "Our success lies in our Praktiker team: most of our employees have been a member of the Praktiker family for five, 10, 15, or even 20 years."

"Our company wants to maintain and reinforce this cohesive spirit while making its employer brand attractive to the younger generations, which requires a truly effective, dominant and prominent human resource management," she adds.

She notes that Praktiker has rebuilt its website, and launched career pages on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The firm also takes part in local career expos and participates in employer forums.

The appointment means that there are now two women in Praktikerʼs upper management, which is made up of country manager Karl-Heinz Keth, CFO Sándor Ónody, sales and operations director László Bagaméri, supply director Tamara Vass, and the recently appointed HR and CSR director Katalin Márton.