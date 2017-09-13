Peter Würsching appointed Head of Leasing at JLL

BBJ

From September 2017, Péter Würsching fills the role of Head of Leasing at JLL Hungary, a commercial property and investment management services firm. In this position he will be responsible for managing and supervising the operations of JLL’s three agency teams, Office Group, Retail and Industrial.

Würschingʼs main role is the comprehensive management of complex projects involving one or more agency teams locally or internationally. The leadership and synchronization of the

teams’ activities entails both client and people management.

“Péter started at JLL this January and during this period he has proved his outstanding experience in both team building and leasing management,” said Ferenc Furulyás, Managing Director of JLL Hungary. “He has achieved great improvements in JLL’s real estate consultancy and transaction management, which

made this promotion an obvious decision. I’m sure that due to the three service lines being led by one hand, our services will be more focused and will benefit from better synergies.”