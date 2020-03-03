Paweł Sapek named regional head for Prologis Central Europe

BBJ

Prologis announced the appointment of Paweł Sapek as regional head Central Europe, a role in which he is responsible for maintaining strong team leadership, identifying new opportunities and steering the region towards new paths of development, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Paweł Sapek

Sapek is now responsible for overseeing the companyʼs entire CE portfolio across Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, with a total area of 4.2 million sqm. In addition, he will run the Polish branch of Prologis and directly supervise operations in Hungary.

The expert has more than 23 years of experience in real estate and project management. He joined the company in 2015 as senior vice president, country manager Poland, overseeing the companyʼs investment and operating activities in Poland.

"Paweł has been central to Prologis’ efforts in the region over the last five years to reinforce our approach as primarily a customer-centric one, where we leverage our scale, reach and innovation to create long-lasting relationships with our customers," says Ben Bannatyne, president Europe, Prologis. "The positive effects of Paweł’s dedication and hard work to date are reflected in the strong results of Prologis CE, which will last well into the future."

Sapek graduated in marketing and management from the University of Economics in Katowice. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in logistics management from the Warsaw School of Economics.

In 2019, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors granted him the title of Fellow of RICS (FRICS) for outstanding individual achievements in the real estate and construction industry.