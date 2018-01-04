Patrik Molontay new owner-MD of HumanField

BBJ

Following a management buyout at executive search company HumanField, Patrik Molontay, who formerly led the company as Deputy Managing Director, has become the new Managing Director and owner.

Molontay, who holds a degree in economics and law, joined HumanField at the beginning of 2013 as Director of Executive Search. Prior to his career as an executive search consultant, he worked at KPMG. His most important role besides leading HumanField is being the coordinator of executive search projects for top management positions of multinational and Hungarian companies.

HumanField has been actively engaged in recruiting activities since 2006, with an office in downtown Budapest and principals at several locations nationwide in automotive and other production, IT, sales, pharmaceuticals, finance and the SSC industry. The company regularly participates in international projects as well.