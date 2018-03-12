OrienTax appoints new directors

BBJ

From March 1, Péter Kiss and György Boár have been directors at OrienTax.

Péter Kiss (left) and György Boár (right)



Péter Kiss joined OrienTax in 2012, and served as a manager from 2014 onwards. His expertise includes advising on general taxation processes as well as planning and managing the tax strategy for complex transactions. He has gained wide experience in aggregating and implementing the taxation of large volumes, multi-country transactions.

“I intend to place emphasis on making customer relationships more efficient by looking at the business as a whole and advising clients on their specific business goals by answering questions regarding the day-to-day business of the company as well as outlining the optimal opportunities that have been studied in many ways,” he said of his goals.

György Boár joined OrienTax in 2014. He has been focusing mainly on customer relationship management, transaction tax planning, corporate restructuring and tax planning, and tax litigations.

"As a director, my duties will be expanded: my primary task will be beside strengthening our market position to develop our customer and international relations, and to the encouragement of further product development," he said.