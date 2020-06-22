Opus Global names new CEO

Bence Gaál

Attila Zsolt Dzsubák will take over as CEO of holding company Opus Global from July 1, replacing Miklós Gál, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Attila Zsolt Dzsubák

The company also announced the appointment of board member Ádám Balog, who also acts as the chairman-CEO of MKB Bank, as deputy chair.

Opus chairperson Beatrix Mészáros said that Miklós Gál was successful in closing the companyʼs merger with holding company Konzum, and managed to reorganize and dynamize the company. The changes will not affect Gálʼs other positions within the Mészáros Group, according to the press release.

She noted that Opusʼ strategic goal remains to be an attractive target for large institutional investors and funds that follow a conservative investment policy. Regarding the new CEO, she said that Dzsubákʼs experience is a guarantee for investor-focused control.

In the coming year, Opus aims to provide a stable growth path for companies belonging to its portfolio, despite the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the acquisition and integration of businesses with significant growth and earnings potential remains a main goal for the company, the press release noted.