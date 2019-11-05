Opus Global appoints energy division head

BBJ

Holding company Opus Global has announced the appointment of Gábor Králik as the new head of its energy division, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Until this latest appointment, Gábor Králik acted as CEO of gas trade company Magyar Földgázkereskedő. The holder of a degree in economics, he has been working in the energy industry for more than 12 years.

Over the course of his career, he also worked at companies such as MET Group and MVM. In 2015, he became the managing director of Főgáz, playing an important role in creating the state-run utility model of public utilities company Első Nemzeti Közműszolgáltató.

"The sector has serious growth potential, hence my goal is strengthening the market position and operational efficiency of subsidiaries of the portfolio, while also looking out for opportunities to grow," says Králik.

"I consider the energy portfolio a division that produces strong revenue, which will be able to maximally match the needs of its partners and clients and support the development of the region, besides creating shareholder value," he adds.