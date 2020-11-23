Operator of Hungarian McDonaldʼs restaurants names HR head

Bence Gaál

Andrea Horváth took over as head of HR at Progress Étteremhálózat Kft., the operator of McDonaldʼs restaurants in Hungary in September.

Horváth is now responsible for strategically supporting the restaurant chain’s dynamic development and expansion plans, providing HR consulting for the company’s franchise partners, and managing the Career Center, which coordinates recruitment processes.

She graduated from the Budapest Business School with a degree in HR, gaining hands-on HR experience at international companies such as Mars and Coca-Cola. Prior to joining the Hungarian McDonaldʼs team in March 2017, she worked at Coca-Cola as talent development specialist. In her first year as an HR business partner, her job was to support restaurants run by the company, while also providing coaching. In April 2018, she was assigned to lead the Career Center, while in October 2018, she was named senior HR business partner. She was appointed HR manager in March 2020.

„Hiszek az emberközpontúságban, a tehetséggondozásban" – fogalmaz Andrea. „Az ország egyik legnagyobb munkáltatójaként kiemelkedő szerepünk van munkatársaink képzésében, fejlesztésében. HR-vezetőként célom, hogy a már jól működő programjaink mellett olyan új irányokat valósítsunk meg, amelyek segítenek, hogy jobban alkalmazkodjunk a folyton változó környezethez, emellett hatékonyan járulnak hozzá kollégáink szakmai és személyes fejlődéséhez."

"I believe in people-centeredness, and talent development," notes Horváth. "As one of the largest employers in the country, we have a prominent role in training and developing our employees. As head of HR, my goal is to implement new directions in addition to our already well-functioning programs that will help us better adapt to the ever-changing environment, as well as effectively contribute to the professional and personal development of our colleagues."

This year, she also took part in the Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungaryʼs (BCSDH) "Future Leaders" talent program.

Zsolt Égi, managing director of Progress Étteremhálózat Kft. says, "I am proud that we have found the most suitable candidate to lead the HR field as a key corporate function among our own talents. For me, there is no doubt that Andreaʼs professionalism, experience, and further development will be an important component of our common success in the years to come, elevating the McDonaldʼs brand and the McDʼs experience to an even higher level for our staff and guests. "