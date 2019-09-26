New supply director at Praktiker

BBJ

Following the retirement of Mária Szita, Tamara Vass has been appointed the new purchasing director of home improvements retail chain Praktiker Kft., the firm tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Tamara Vass

The change is effective as of September 26. Vass started working at Praktiker almost two decades ago, starting as the leader of the companyʼs marketing department, becoming category manager after returning from maternity leave.

She is now responsible for directing the 30-person purchasing division, the purchases made by 20 Praktiker stores, as well as overseeing the marketing, merchandising, logistics, and quality control departments.

Vassʼs primary task will be improving the methods of inventory management, and implementing innovations in everyday practice. Additionally, she is also entrusted with providing a wide, reliable, and constantly renewing range of goods for consumers parallel to introducing a new corporate control system.

“The current period poses serious challenges for all of us, as we have set ambitious goals for ourselves, such as a double-digit percentage increase in turnover and the introduction of the new corporate control system, SAP S/4 HANA,” notes Vass. “Approaching customers and motivating them to make a purchase is one of the hardest tasks, meaning a lot of challenges and constant renewal, especially in todayʼs fast, digitalized world.”