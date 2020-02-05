New senior project manager at ConvergenCE

Bence Gaál

ConvergenCE announced the appointment of Tamás Végh as senior project manager. In his new position, he will be responsible for the refurbishment of the CBC Office Building, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Végh started his career at Lakásépítő Invest in 2004, before becoming facility manager at bauMax Ltd in 2006.

At bauMax he was tasked with the organization of different services and the operation of bauMax Hungary’s 14 stores and a logistic park of 65,000 sqm area (including “A” category office buildings) near Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

Three years later he received a new assignment from Hochtief FMH Ltd. as a facility manager.

In 2011, Végh joined Cushman & Wakefield – DTZ Hungary Ltd as a senior property manager. In this position, he managed a logistics and industrial property portfolio of 150,000 sqm across Hungary.

In his most recent role as asset manager at Portico Investments Ltd, Végh was responsible for the management of the retail portfolio of the company’s 40 property units.

"I am glad that we have such a talented and experienced professional like Tamás in our team," said Csaba Zeley, ConvergenCE’s head of asset management. "From the very first moment, there was no question that his skills are the perfect match for this position. Tamás has been working in the property business for 15 years and with his competence, he will be able to contribute to our future achievements as a company."