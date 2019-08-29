New senior lawyer at Szabó, Kelemen and Partners

Bence Gaál

Iván Ferencz, former senior legal advisor and legal director at Fundamenta-Lakáskassza Zrt., has joined Szabó, Kelemen and Partners Attorneys as of counsel, the firm has told the Budapest Business Journal.

Ferencz graduated summa cum laude at ELTEʼs Faculty of Law in 1995. He also studied at the University of Trier and Munich on scholarship programs.

He started working at Lakáskassza Zrt, the predecessor of Fundamenta, in 1998 as head of legal. In 2002, he was the legal counsel responsible for the transaction that resulted in the takeover of the full portfolio of Otthon Lakástakarékpénztár, and in 2003 he participated in the successful merger of Fundamenta and Lakáskassza.

From 2013, he was the legal and compliance director of the company, which at that time was already known as Fundamenta-Lakáskassza Zrt. and was the largest credit institution in Hungary based on its portfolio of retail clients.

His main responsibilities included coordinating the complex legal activities of the company and providing legal support for the development and implementation of business strategy.

In 2014, Ferencz received the "Aranykaptár Díj", an award celebrating exceptional personal achievement, established by the Hungarian Banking Association to foster the development and operation of the credit institutions sector.

In 2017, in recognition of his activities in the building societies sector, he received the Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit.

He joined Szabó, Kelemen and Partners Attorneys as a senior lawyer on August 1. The firm became a collaborating partner of Andersen Legal in Hungary as of January 1.