New sales director at Dreher

Bence Gaál

Dreher Breweries announced the appointment of Györgyi Gyovai as its new sales director starting this year, with the expert becoming a board member as well.

She earned a BSc in economics and trade at the College of Foreign Trade in Budapest, and a Masterʼs degree in economics and marketing at the University of Pécs.

Over the course of her career, she worked in a variety of marketing and buying positions at Mars Petcare in Hungary and Poland, and also acted as Danoneʼs baby food marketing director before joining Nestlé Hungária in 2013. She was appointed business executive officer at Nespresso in 2015.

"It is a great pleasure for me to take over the sales tasks of a company with such a longstanding tradition," Gyovai says. "All 165 years of tradition and innovation of brewing masters are present in Dreher products. It is no wonder that the company is a leader on the beer market and I will also be looking to further expand the domestic market for the brand and its products."