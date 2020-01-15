New president-CEO at Commerzbank Hungary

Bence Gaál

Andreas D. Schwung has been named the new president-CEO of the board of Commerzbank Zrt. in Budapest, replacing Klaus Windheuser who leaves the group after more than three decades, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal

The appointment is in effect since January 14. Windheuser is moving to be a board member with responsibility for corporate clients and treasury business at Sparkasse Bremen.

Schwung was born in Emmerich, Germany. He obtained a degree in banking business management (BA). He is married and has three children.

The new president-CEO has extensive experience and broad expertise across Commerzbank’s corporate banking. He joined the bank in 1982, working in various corporate banking positions, in Germany, the United States, Russia, China, and Japan. Before his current role, he acted as country-CEO of Commerzbank AG Iberia in Madrid with responsibility for Spain and Portugal.

"I am very glad to have engaged Andreas a colleague with extensive knowledge in corporate banking for our Hungarian subsidiary," says Sven Gohlke, regional board member of Commerzbank for Central and Northern Europe and chairman of the supervisory board. "We are pleased that we can continue the growth trajectory of Hungary together. We wish him every success and a positive start."

"Klaus Windheuser has shown outstanding engagement and has been highly successful in his work in various positions within the Commerzbank Group. He has been a driver of the outstanding development of Commerzbank Zrt. in recent years. I wish him all the best in the next stage of his career," adds Gohlke.