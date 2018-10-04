New partners at Taylor Wessing’s Budapest office

Bence Gaál

The Budapest office of international law firm Taylor Wessing, with 32 offices around the world, has announced the promotion of Dániel Ódor and Zoltán Novák as partners, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dániel Ódor and Zoltán Novák



The organizational structure of the firmʼs Budapest office has been transformed with these promotions over the course of the summer, the press release says.

Both promoted partners have been part of the law firmʼs team for a number of years, and will play an important role in the implementation of Taylor Wessingʼs new business strategy in Hungary in the upcoming years, says the firm.



Dániel Ódor joined Taylor Wessing in 2012 as senior associate. In this capacity, he provided legal advice to major domestic and international clients in fields ranging from data protection to real estate, to banking and finance. He also worked in these practice groups of the firm’s London office while on secondment there.

On account of his outstanding professional achievements and experience obtained in the field of real estate law, Ódor was admitted to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) – the professional organization uniting leading real estate experts around the globe. Since his promotion, his scope of duties has been expanded to leading the real estate and IT divisions at the Budapest office.

Zoltán Novák has been working for the Hungarian office of Taylor Wessing since 2010. He specializes in all areas of IP/IT, labor law and dispute resolution, and regularly advises well-known international corporations in both commercial transactions and disputes. He also acts on behalf of the Hungarian state in high-value cases pending before U.S. courts.

Besides his experience in the U.S., Novák also worked for the energy practice group at Taylor Wessing’s Hamburg office. He regularly publishes articles on various legal topics in business magazines and academic journals, and is a frequent speaker at international conferences and workshops.

Besides membership of the Budapest Bar Association, Novák is a member of a number of arbitration organizations, such as the Young ICCA, ICC YAF and YIAG. Since his promotion, he is also responsible for the publication activities of the Hungarian office.