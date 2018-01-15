New partner joins Amrop Kohlmann & Young

BBJ

Effective from the beginning of January, Nora Ruszkai has joined leading international executive search firm Amrop Kohlmann & Young as a partner, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With more than 20 years of experience in senior management, coaching and training, Ruszkai lived for several years in the United States and China. In recent years, she has managed her own media sales company.

Ruszkai spent 11 years at Sanoma Media as the company’s COO. Before this, she worked in various leadership positions at Unilever, Levi Strauss and MultiChoice.

“For a long time, I have been interested in executive search,” explained Ruszkai. “I think now is absolutely the best time for me to have met Amrop and its owners, since from every point of view I will be able to put my maximum into making Amrop Kohlmann & Young an even greater success.”

“We are very happy that Nora has joined us,” said Managing Partner David Young. “For many years we have been looking for a new partner with an extensive network and market orientation who could bring new momentum to our 25-year-old company.”

“Amrop Kohlmann & Young is one of the leading executive search firms in Hungary,” noted Richard Kohlmann, the company’s other managing partner. “Tradition is very important for us. But recently we’ve come to feel that it’s time to take ‘a big step’ and Nora’s arrival has taken place at exactly the right time.”

Amrop has 77 offices in 50 countries worldwide. It has been part of Hungary’s modernization process since 1992 and is now one of the leading executive search firms in the country, claims the press release.