New partner at Deloitte Technology Advisory Services

BBJ

From February, Csaba Komjáthy is head of Deloitte’s Technology Advisory Services, responsible for the further development of the business line, now comprising almost 30 experts, covering a wide range of technology solutions, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

Komjáthy has more than 12 years of experience in consulting, having participated in the development and successful operation of technology consulting and IT risk consulting business lines. He joins Deloitte as a partner with an eight-member professional team, and will be responsible for the further development of the business line comprising now almost 30 experts, covering a wide range of technology solutions.

The dynamically growing business line focusing on IT integration, data management, technology consulting related to compliance (e.g. PSD2, GDPR and IFRS 17 compliance), IT risk consulting, as well as corporate and banking system implementation, will closely cooperate with the almost 40-member cyber security team of the Hungarian office, which has been successful for years.

“The continuous development of technology and digital consulting is a part of Deloitte’s global strategy,” said Komjáthy. “This is supported by the establishment of Deloitte Digital, which has by now become one of the world’s leading digital and technology networks. By uniting the competencies of several existing and new technology areas in Hungary, we are now able to actively join the global network of Deloitte Digital and provide end-to-end solutions to complex problems.”

“Deloitte’s technology is based on the continuous extension of the traditional Big4 services to be able to provide full-scale and modern services to clients,” added András Fülöp, chairman-CEO of Deloitte Hungary. “The strengthening of our technology business line is a significant step in this process. I expect that this business line will offer solutions to clients’ most complex and challenging issues, helping Deloitte become the largest consultancy firm in Hungary.”

