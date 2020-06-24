New partner at CERHA HEMPELʼs Budapest office

Bence Gaál

CERHA HEMPELʼs Budapest office announced the appointment of András Fenyőházi as partner responsible for leading the law firmʼs construction group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

András Fenyőházi

Fenyőházi joined the law firm’s real estate group in 2014, where he primarily represented his clients, both contractors and investors, in construction and civil engineering projects.

He will now head the construction group, which has been elevated to the status of a separate practice within the firm. The expertʼs team is at home in the management of contract negotiations concerning construction projects, debt recovery during implementation, and in advising and representing clients in litigious and non-litigious construction disputes.

"With András’ admission, we are joined by an excellent lawyer with a precise legal mind who, besides his client-friendly approach to practical matters, also places great emphasis on having an in-depth understanding the theoretical underpinnings of everyday legal matters in order to enhance the quality of the services we offer to our clients,” noted Attila Dezső, the firm’s managing partner.