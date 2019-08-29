New marketing facility director at Coca-Cola HBC Hungary

BBJ

András Palkó was appointed Coca-Cola HBC Hungaryʼs new marketing facility director, assuming his position on June 24, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Palkó began his career at British American Tobacco in 2006, before becoming marketing manager at Carlsberg in 2013. A year later he continued at Heineken, gaining experience in management, while contributing to the expansion of the brewerʼs brand portfolio.

“Coca-Cola HBC Hungary is extremely dominant in the domestic FMCG world," he says. "I have long been amazed at the speed and extent to which innovations reach the market, as well as the wide portfolio of products for every consumption opportunity. It is a great honor to work in this system, to study and keep building this, but at the same time it is a challenge that I am pleased to face.”

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary has been developing its product range over the past few years, and now offers nearly 100 types of non-alcoholic beverages, as well as premium spirits and coffee.

Responsible Comms

The company says it is committed to responsible marketing communications that also take into account the interests of the communities where it operates.

As a member of the UNESDA Soft Drink Association, Coca-Cola HBC Hungary made a voluntary commitment in the field of responsible advertising and commercial communication.

Accordingly, the company does not advertise on media and surfaces aimed at children under the age of 12 and it does not engage in direct commercial activities in primary schools, selling only mineral water and fruit juices are in school cafeterias.