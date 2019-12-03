New managing director at Mercarius Flottakezelő

BBJ

László Rónai-Horst has been appointed head of the Hungarian-owned fleet management company, effective December 2, 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

László Rónai-Horst

The responsibilities of László Rónai-Horst are satisfying the needs of the multinational corporate clients as well as the strengthening of the position of the company within its market segment.

During his career, Rónai-Horst worked in numerous managing positions in the financial and commercial fields. He has a vast experience in various industries, he was CFO among others at Danone Baby Food and Business Lease and also worked for Exxon Mobil, L’Oréal and Diageo.

At his last workplace, LeasePlan Hungária Zrt., he was named the best commercial director within the international company group in 2018. Besides being a respected economist, Rónai-Horst is the president of the supervisory board of the Hungarian Electromobility Association, and an expert in the e-mobility market.

"The expansion of the management was a necessary and joyful step for us, as we are developing very dynamically, which is supported by the fact that numerous economic publications put our company at a high position on their lists of the most successful Hungarian businesses," says Róbert Koleszár, managing director of Mercarius Flottakezelő.

"We need professionals permanently in our outstandingly performing team to uphold the very high quality of our services, which is really important to us," he adds.

László Szűcs, co-owner of Mercarius Flottakezelő says, "Thanks to the recently assigned managing director, my co-owner colleague, Róbert Koleszár will have more opportunities to focus on the construction of our country-wide network of service, on business development, on creating new industries in business."

"With László Rónai-Horst our team has been strengthened with an outstanding expert, whose knowledge about the industry, attitude and professional knowledge are making him unique on the Hungarian labor market. I am sure that with his arrival, a new, even more successful period is about to start within the life of the company," he notes.

Rónai-Horst himself comments, "Working for the leading Hungarian-owned fleet management company is an honor and a challenge at the same time. We have a very similar mindset with the two owners, and our visions of business also meet, therefore I am happy to join the crew of Mercarius to work together for the success of the company."