New managing director at helm of McDonaldʼs Hungary

BBJ

McDonaldʼs Hungary announced the appointment of Zsolt Égi as managing director, effective March 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Prior to March 2020, Égi acted as director of operations, IT and construction/EQ at the company. He fulfilled the position for about a decade, according to the press release.

Ágnes Horváth, who held the position before Égiʼs appointment decided to leave McDonaldʼs after 20 years at the company to continue her career elsewhere.

"I am delighted that Zsolt, who, as deputy managing director and specialist responsible for several strategic areas gained significant experience over recent years, and personally took the lionʼs share in developing growth strategies and making managerial decisions, is taking over the leadership of the company," McDonaldʼs developmental licensee partner Sándor Scheer says about the appointment.

Égi joined McDonaldʼs Hungary 20 years ago, as a fresh graduate, working in several positions before becoming director of operations. In the past 10 years, his responsibilities were gradually expanded. He received the McDonald’s Presidents’ Award in 2012, and the Ethics Champion Award in 2017 for his performance.

Égi himself says, "It is a great honor and pleasure for me to accept the invitation of the owner, Sándor Scheer, to act as managing director, and control the McDonaldʼs network in Hungary and Progress Étteremhálózat Kft. during the upcoming period which includes plans of dynamic growth and expansion. The invitation is not only a vote of confidence for me personally, but a reassurance for the entire McDonaldʼs team in Hungary, a recognition of our outstanding business achievements and accomplishments in recent years."