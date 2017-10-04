New managing director at Audi Hungaria

BBJ

As of October 1, Achim Heinfling takes over as Managing Director of Audi Hungaria, succeeding Peter Kössler, who was appointed member of the board for production and logistics at AUDI AG in September, according to an Audi press release.

Achim Heinfling

Heinfling is moving to Győr from the car maker’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, where he has been head of production planning for engines and chassis since 2014. Between 2007 and 2014, Heinfling was director for engine production at Audi Hungaria, and thus had a major impact on the company’s development, the press release notes.

“Since it was founded, Audi Hungaria has developed to become the world’s biggest engine plant and the main engine supplier of the Audi Group. Achim Heinfling made a major contribution to this development,” stated Kössler. “In addition to entering the SUV and CUV segments with the new models, he will ideally prepare Audi Hungaria for future technologies such as electric mobility. Furthermore, the facility in Győr will become the leading plant in the Audi Group for the production of electric drive systems.”

“Achim Heinfling will ensure continuity at the Győr plant and will continue what Peter Kössler has started in the past two years as managing director,” said Wendelin Göbel, board member for human resources at AUDI AG. “He will actively participate in the component organization for the entire VW Group. In this way we will secure the long-term viability of Audi Hungaria. We will also profit from his great experience as an engine expert.”

Shortly after Audi Hungaria was founded, Heinfling successfully supported the development of the new Audi plant in Győr from 1996 until 1998, before being appointed director for engine production there in 2007. In that position, he initiated the serial production of more than 100 new engines. He also prepared the series production of electric drive systems in Győr, notes the press release.