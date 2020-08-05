New leasing director at Horizon Development

Bence Gaál

Kata Mazsaroff will assume the role of Leasing Director at premium Hungarian real estate developer Horizon Development from September 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Having graduated with a degree in Economics (Business Communications) from the Budapest Metropolitan University, Mazsaroff started her career in 2006 at Digital Realty Trust, REIT in Boston where she was responsible for the marketing and portfolio management of East Coast properties.

Since 2007 she has been fulfilling various positions at Colliers International in Budapest in occupier services including tenant representation, workplace advisory, and change management.

Over the course of 13 years, she managed 250,000 sqm of office projects with a lease value of EUR 280 million. Her latest position at Colliers International was director, head of occupier services, office agency.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join Horizon Development where premium quality, innovative solutions, and future-proof value creation represent the company’s core principles," Mazsaroff says about the appointment. "Furthermore, I look forward to extending my knowledge by gaining insight from the developer’s angle whilst adding value beyond the strategic leasing activities towards the acquisition and design phases.”

Founder and managing partner of Horizon Development Attila Kovács, managing partner Balázs Czár and associate partner Gabriella Sasvári welcomed the new leasing director, saying "We are extremely pleased to have come to an agreement with Kata with whom we had the pleasure of closely working together on different projects during the past couple of years.

"With her utmost professionalism and thorough knowledge of the real estate market we are confident that she will be a real asset in our organization, not only leasing and divesting our prime development projects, but also shaping our development concept with her true understanding of the tenants’ mindset and current organizational priorities. We wholeheartedly welcome leasing director Kata Mazsaroff to Horizon Development," they add.