New leadership team at Telenor Hungary

BBJ

Telenor Hungary has announced its new CEO, Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The mandate of the new leadership team started after Telenor Group recently completed the sale of its Central and Eastern European Assets to PPF Group.

From 1 August 2018 Jan Hanuš took over the Telenor Hungary CEO position. Hanuš graduated at the University of Hradec Králové with marketing, economy and IT degrees. He had worked in the FMCG-sector for more than ten years, and from 2017 he led the commercial area and HR at the telco division of PPF Group. He also has Hungarian experience, as the CEO and vice chairman of Ceres Sütő Ltd., Győr in 2011-2012.

Martin Oravec joins Telenor Hungary as its new CFO. Oravec started his career in Ernst & Young and Deloitte in transaction and M&A advisory. In 2009, he joined O2 Czech Republic (formerly Telefónica Czech Republic), a publicly listed company, as head of corporate finance. Since then he has gained a broad range of experience in finance, telecommunications and leadership through various positions in O2.

Mohamed ElSayad becomes the Chief Marketing Officer at Telenor Hungary. He comes from Egypt and he has more than 20 years of international experience in digital marketing, brand and product implementation and product development in the field of multinational companies and start-ups. Mohamed ElSayad comes from Magyar Telekom, where he had been working as marketing director between 2015-2018.

Győző Drozdy is now Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Telenor Hungary. He was the first Hungarian employee to join Telenor (then Pannon GSM) in 1993. Since then, he has filled several positions at the company, greatly contributing to its achievements over the past 20 years. Since 2011, he has been supporting Telenor as strategic advisor to the CEO.