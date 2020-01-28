New lead joins KCG Partners’ tax practice

BBJ

Bálint Zsoldos, senior tax advisor, has been appointed as the new head of tax practice at KCG Partners Law Firm, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Bálint Zsoldos

Bálint has gained extensive experience in taxation in the last 10 years both in the government and private sectors.

"Bálint has sound tax knowledge and a strong client-focused approach. Expanding our tax team with a designated head with his unique expertise is a major step in the process of further strengthening our tax practice. It enables us to keep contributing to our clients’ success by dedicated tax advisory service offering our clients real added value," said Eszter Kamocsay-Berta, managing partner of KCG Partners. "We are delighted to welcome Bálint on board."

Bálint has graduated from ELTE Law School and started his career at the National Tax and Customs Authority as a tax lawyer.

Subsequently, he joined international Big Four firms KPMG and EY, advising local and multinational clients on tax treatment, tax planning and tax compliance of local and trans-border transactions.

His main field of practice is indirect taxes and tax procedures. He also successfully liaises with the tax authority and regularly supports clients during tax audits.