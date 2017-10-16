New hotel manager joins The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

BBJ

The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest has announced the appointment of new hotel manager Kinga Engelbrecht, who will also fill the position of acting general manager until the GM’s position is filled.

She will be responsible for strengthening The Ritz-Carlton brand in Hungary and also for making The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest the most attractive destination for international business and leisure travelers that attracts local audience as well, according to a press release sent to the BBJ.

Engelbrecht has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, joining The Ritz Carlton, Budapest from The Loren at Pink Beach Resort, Bermuda, where she acted as GM. She has previously won the title of “Hotelier of the Year” and “Young Hotelier of the Year” in Hungary.

She has worked for market leading hotels, such as the New York Palace, Boscolo Budapest – Boscolo Residence (Marriott International, Autograph Collection) as GM, and was regional director and GM at the Mamaison Andrássy Hotel - Mamaison Residence Izabella (Mamaison Hotels & Residences).

“I feel honored to join The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest, it is such an exciting next step in my career to be part of the legendary customer service of the hotel,” Engelbrecht said.

“I wasn’t planning on returning to Hungary in the near future, but I was honored to receive the offer of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest, and I am very happy to be joining the team, providing the highest level of services each and every day. Budapest is such a vibrant city with unique possibilities, and I would like to bring light to that everywhere in the world, and work on that certain plus that The Ritz-Carlton brand represents in luxury hospitality,” she added.