New head at Generali Fund Management

BBJ

Gergely Horváth, the current CFO and deputy CEO of Generali Insurance Zrt., is set to take over as CEO of Generali Fund Management, while retaining his current position, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gergely Horváth

Horváth is tasked with realizing the intent of coordinating the operations of the company with its strategic goals, in order to allow member companies of Generali to serve their clients in a consistent way, and to maintain close collaboration and an exchange of experiences across the CEE region.

The mandate of Miklós Konkoly, former CEO of Generali Fund Management, has been terminated by mutual consent, effective August 31, 2019, Generali added.