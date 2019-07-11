New general manager at Otokoc Hungary

Bence Gaál

Otokoc Automotive, the owner of the Budget and Budget Fleet Solutions licences in Hungary announced Türker Gürtekin has been appointed the managing director of Otokoc Hungary, effective July 1.

Turkish-based Otokoc Otomotiv, one of the Koc Holding companies, owns licenses of the Budget Rent-A-Car brands in nine countries including Hungary, Greece and Turkey.

Gürtekin has almost 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. Previously, he provided leadership and management at Koç Fiat Kredi Finansman A.Ş., Istanbul, and was responsible for the day-to-day running of various departments. In addition, he was responsible for the financial performance, the customer-centric environment and for developing and operating business processes.

Before the current appointment, he directed the business development function for Tofaş Türk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.Ş. in Istanbul, a post he held for the past two-and-a-half years. He was responsible for targeting, negotiating, and securing new business along with maintaining long-term relationships in the EMEA region.

Gürtekin holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Istanbul Technical University in mechanical engineering, and an MBA from Boğaziçi University in business administration.

“I am honored to have been elected as Otokoc Hungary’s new General Manager," notes Gürtekin.

"It is a privilege to be a part of an organization that delivers high-quality car rental services and innovative, personalized solutions for our clients. My career to date has afforded me valuable insight into identifying what is required to enable a company to grow and remain successful. Success requires the right people, effective team work, a strong focus on seamless customer experience, and on building long-term client and partner relationships. We have solid foundations in place, and I look forward to leading the company to build upon these to take our Hungarian business to new heights."

Gürtekin succeeds former managing director Hasan Kurt, who has left after more than four years to find new challenges in different segments of the Hungarian market.