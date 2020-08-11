New general manager at Diageo’s Business Operations Center in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Mónika Pais has been appointed as general manager of Diageo’s Business Operations Center in Budapest, taking over from Gábor Zeisler, who carries on as finance director, Diageo Northern Europe, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Pais started her financial career at PwC, where she spent 11 years in several roles. She has been working at Diageo for more than 12 years during which she held several senior management positions including assistant treasurer and financial reporting director, her most recent role being group chief accountant.

She continues to be responsible for Diageo’s external reporting and as general manager of Diageo Budapest, her responsibility will be to lead the operation in the Hungarian capital.