New Director at Telenor Hungary’s HR Division

BBJ

As of November 1, Judit Kiss will lead the HR Division of Telenor Hungary as new HR director. Her predecessor, Zoltán Németh, is leaving the company after 15 years.

Kiss joined Telenor Hungary four years ago. In her last position, she was responsible for international organizational development at Telenor Group. She holds a degree in organizational psychology from Eötvös Loránd University.

During her career, she spent more than 15 years in HR in various management, organizational development and executive coaching positions. She was HR Director of Shell Hungary.

Zoltán Németh will leave Telenor Hungary upon the expiry of his term as Chief HR f. He joined the company in 2002 and was appointed to his current role in 2012. Within Telenor Group, he was also CHRO of Telenor Montenegro for 18 months. He played a key role in developing Telenor Hungary’s HR strategy and employer profile.

“Our industry is in a state of constant transition which requires a high level of flexibility from us as an employer,” said Alexandra Reich, CEO of Telenor Hungary.

“I’m grateful to Zoltán for helping us become a competitive player in Hungary’s telecommunications market with his many years of hard work and experience. I’m pleased that we can continue the work he started with such an outstanding and experienced professional as Judit.”