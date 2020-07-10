New CTO at Talk-a-bot

Bence Gaál

Chatbot services provider Talk-a-bot announced the appointment of Péter Fehérvári as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Fehérvári will be responsible for directing development processes and providing quality control. He will also be heading the companyʼs R&D activities.

The expert has nearly 15 years of experience in IT and software development. Between 2006 and 2009, he worked as a Java developer for R&R Software, before joining UNIQA Raiffeisen Software Service SRL as software development technical lead. In 2014, he joined IT-Services Hungary, working in a similar position.

"With the arrival of Péter Fehérvári, Talk-a-bot took a serious step towards satisfying the higher needs of the most important markets of the chatbot sector: the bank system, and manufacturers with a high headcount," says Talk-a-bot CEO Ákos Deliága.