New co-head of dispute resolution at Baker McKenzie Hungary

Artúr Tamási joined the dispute resolution team of Baker McKenzie Budapest in July 2019, as counsel, co-heading the team together with partner Zoltán Hegymegi-Barakonyi, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tamási has more than 18 years of experience in the field of dispute resolution and general commercial law gained at prestigious international law firms. His professional expertise covers Hungarian commercial and administrative litigation, coordination of foreign court and enforcement procedures, as well as domestic and international arbitration cases. He is also an expert on corporate investigations and victim representation in white-collar crime proceedings.

“We are pleased to welcome a professionally experienced counsel on board as a key pillar of our team,” said Hegymegi-Barakonyi, managing partner at Baker McKenzie Budapest. “Artúr, as a co-head of the dispute resolution group and as a recognized legal expert, will further strengthen our practice in civil and public litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.”