New CFO at DVM group

Bence Gaál

DVM group announced the appointment of István Szarka as chief financial officer, responsible for handling and controlling finances, as well as keeping in touch with relevant service providers and partners, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

István Szarka

The new CFO will take part in the coordination of capital-raising processes needed to ensure the future growth of the group as well.

Szarka began his career as an auditor, before gathering experience at Big Four firm Deloitte as tax manager, assisting the activities of multinational and domestic corporate groups for six years.

He joined E.ON as head of finance in 2006, treasury, and tax. Three years later, he became tax director and head of the Center of Tax Competence Hungary. He held the position between 2009 and 2018. In 2018, he joined Tesco, acting as country tax manager.

"The corporate groupʼs outstanding growth and future development potential hold exciting and complex tasks for me, so I look forward to working together," said István Szarka.



“With more than 20 years of domestic and international professional and managerial experience in organizational and project-based thinking, I aim to further enhance the efficient and successful operation of the groupʼs financial processes and organization. The supportive background provided by DVM group is important to me, providing knowledge, spirit, and a team, all essential for development and results."

Tamás Sellyey, group operational & sales director at DVM group says, "We are very pleased to welcome István in his new, complex role. I am convinced that the ongoing transformation, organizational development and mid-corporate ambitions of our group of companies require highly qualified and highly experienced senior executives not only in the construction but also in the support area."