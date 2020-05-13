New CEO at the helm of Hunguest Hotels

Bence Gaál

Andrea Róna has been appointed the new CEO of Hunguest Hotels Zrt., taking over the management of the hotel chain on June 22, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Róna, who has been acting as the head of brand business development at Gránit Pólus Group until now, has two decades of experience in hotel management, property development, and asset management.

In addition, she has also performed the business development tasks at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, and acted as the managing director at Aréna Catering Kft. and West End Hotel Management Kft.

Earlier in her career, she participated in the market launch of Hilton Budapest City and Corinthia Budapest, gaining years of experience at other international and domestic hotel management companies.

Opus Global Nyrt., the owner of the hotel chain, has recently announced that the hotel renovations originally planned to be started in December will be scheduled to a later date due to the coronavirus epidemic.

As a result of the major renovation program carried out in several phases, the hotels within the hotel chain will be moved up to four-star and four-star superior levels.

"Over the next years, the complete Hunguest Hotels will be renewed, which serves both the further strengthening of our leadership in the rural market, and - in addition to serving our present target group - providing reliable and quality service to the younger generations," says Róna.

"During my career, I had the opportunity to lead several hotel development projects in the country, and therefore I was pleased to accept the invitation of Opus Global to head this prestigious Hungarian hotel chain," she adds.