New CEO at Ariston Thermo Hungária

BBJ

As of this year, Gábor Pavek heads heating technology company Ariston Thermo Hungária as CEO. Pavek has been working at Ariston since 2015 as sales and country manager, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

Pavek takes over the CEO position from Grzegorz Wojcik, who is leaving the Hungarian business unit after five years. Wojcik will continue as regional director at Ariston Thermo Group, responsible for Ukraine, the CEE and Balkan regions.

Pavek plans to further strengthen the cooperation of Ariston with universities through scholarships and professional support. In addition, the new CEO will concentrate on keeping the market- leading position of Ariston Thermo in the field of condensation boilers and electric water heating machines, which are the best sellers at Ariston.