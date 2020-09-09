New business development director at HumanField

Bence Gaál

Executive and specialist search company HumanField announced the appointment of Anita Kárai as its new business development director, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kárai graduated as an economist and has more than 15 years of experience in business development. Prior to her HR career, she first gained experience in the public sector and then at multinational corporations.

Later she worked as a customer relationship director at a Hungarian consulting agency. According to the press release, she has direct contacts with numerous multinational and domestic companies and advises them in several areas.

HumanField says that the main aim of the new business development director is to further strengthen the companyʼs market leadership position in spite of the difficult economic conditions. Her plans also include broadening HumanField’s service portfolio to help their clients in even more ways.