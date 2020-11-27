New business developer at CTP

Bence Gaál

András Kiss joined commercial real estate company CTPʼs Hungarian team as business developer this month, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Kiss came from CBRE, where he worked as a property advisor in the industrial and logistic sectors, and also has extensive experience in sales as well. In his current position at CTP, he is responsible for the leasing of existing and under-development properties, acquiring new sites and buildings, and also maintaining tenant relationships.

"I am delighted to be able to join a company which developing at such a dynamic pace and I can participate in the logistics real estate transactions of the upcoming, challenging period," Kiss said.