New boss at Bosch Budapest Development Center

Bence Gaál

István Szászi has been appointed to lead German-based engineering giant Boschʼs Budapest Development Center, starting April 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The newly appointed István Szászi has been working at Bosch Group for approximately 15 years. He began his career as a project engineer in Budapest, subsequently working at the firmʼs Reutlingen and Abstatt sites in Germany.

Szásziʼs predecessor, Oliver Schatz, will continue his work at Bosch in Reutlingen.

In Hungary, Robert Bosch Kft. began automotive development activities in 2000, with only five employees. Today, more than 3,200 people work at the company, with some 2,800 employed at the development center alone.

The Budapest Development Center was established in 2005, becoming one of the most important locations for Boschʼs innovations worldwide, playing an important role in automated and electric mobility developments. The center is the second largest such establishment in Europe in terms of the number of employed automotive engineers. Furthermore, the activities of the Sofia and Cluj-Napoca engineering centers are also controlled from Budapest.