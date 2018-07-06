New appointments at TriGranit

BBJ

Developer TriGranit has announced several personnel changes related to its new Millennium Gardens office project in Budapest. The latest arrival is of Mónika Takács as leasing manager.

Mónika Takács



Takács started her new position on June 21. She gained extensive experience at companies like ECE Projektmanagement Budapest Kft., Jones Lang LaSalle and Horizon Development.

Anikó Borzásiné Danilovics, previously a construction expert at TriGranit, has switched to the project director position at the company. She joined TriGranit in 2000 and has led major projects including the Palace of Arts (now known as Müpa Budapest), the Duna-Pest Residence and Millennium Towers I, II, and III.

Further appointments earlier this year included Andrea Czifra as technical coordinator and József Kádas as site manager. Previously they worked in different technical positions at TriGranit.