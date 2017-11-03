MOL appoints chief financial officer

BBJ

Ákos Székely is taking over the position of chief financial officer at MOL Hungary from Zsombor Marton, who will continue his career as director of the research and production business unit at MOL.

Székely is an economist who had been CFO at the INA Group since February 2016, and prior to that held the same post at CFO at TVK/MOL Petrolkémia. His career has also taken in Moltrans, Petrolszolg, SMAO, SlovnaftTrans and Geoinform.