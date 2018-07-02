Microsoft Magyarország managing director resigns

BBJ

After three years in the position, the managing director of Microsoft Magyarország is leaving the company. The move was unexpected, and Microsoft has not yet appointed a successor to the position.

Gabriella Szentkuti joined Microsoft Magyarország four years ago as strategic director. Less than a year later, she was appointed managing director. The statement released by Microsoft notes that she greatly contributed to the excellent results of the company and that she resigned of her own will. Neither Szentkuti, nor Microsoft indicated the reason for leaving.

In December last year news surfaced about an in-depth investigation conducted by Microsoft headquarters at Microsoft Magyarország. Shortly before that, Microsoft unexpectedly terminated contracts with reseller companies that were selling Microsoft products to government institutions. Microsoft commented very briefly that the company was looking for a "new direction" in its relationships with local partners.