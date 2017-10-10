MetLife legal head joins CMS Budapest

BBJ

István Pozsgay, who brings more than 20 years of experience working as a commercial, transactional and regulatory legal professional in multinational corporate environment at U.S.-based insurance companies in Hungary, has joined CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP Magyarországi.

Before joining CMS, Pozsgay was head of legal and data protection officer at MetLife Hungary and general counsel and compliance officer at AIG/ALICO Hungary, where he also gained experience in compliance and data protection matters.

“István’s work as a corporate counsel earned him an outstanding reputation on the market and a strong national and international network of key figures in the insurance sector, which will be an invaluable asset to us,” said Zsolt Okányi, CMS’ global head of dispute resolution and head of dispute resolution at CMS Budapest.

Speaking about his move, Pozsgay said: “As head of legal at MetLife, I have been working with CMS for many years before actually joining the company, so I know that I will be part of a competent and professional team. I am positive that my years of experience as a corporate counsel in a heavily regulated sector such as the insurance sector will add a new dimension to the team’s current capabilities.”