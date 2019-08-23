Martin Kern appointed EIT director

BBJ

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) revealed Friday that Martin Kern has been appointed director by the Governing Board of the independent, Budapest-based EU body, which has a stated mission of boosting Europeʼs ability to innovate by nurturing entrepreneurial talent and bringing new ideas to market.

Martin Kern (photo: eit.europa.eu)

“I am delighted by this appointment and honored to have been selected to lead the EIT,” Kern was cited as saying in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. “Innovation is defining our future and the EIT has developed a unique model that delivers solutions to pressing global challenges. Together with the EIT team in Budapest, we will maximize the EIT Community’s impact for our planet, Europe and its citizens.”

Under the EIT Governing Board’s strategic guidance and in close cooperation with European institutions and stakeholders supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, Kern vowed that the institute “will continue to make innovation happen.”

“The EIT needs an experienced and motivated director at its helm,” noted Dirk Jan van den Berg, chairman of the EIT Governing Board. “The Board has appointed a proven leader who will continue to steer the EIT on a successful path as it prepares for an increased mandate under Horizon Europe, the EU framework program for research and innovation for 2021-2027.”

Kern brings extensive EU experience with 20 years at the European Commission (EC) and the EIT. Prior to joining the latter as interim director and COO in 2014, he worked at the EC for 15 years in a variety of posts, noted the press release.