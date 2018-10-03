Marriott appoints János Parti marketing director

Bence Gaál

Hotel operator Marriott has announced the appointment of János Parti as new director of sales and marketing for its Budapest properties, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Parti will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for the Budapest Marriott Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Budapest, and Millennium Court Marriott Executive Apartments.

The expert has 20 years of experience in sales and hotel management, starting his career directly in the hotel industry at the Budapest Marriott Hotel, upon graduating from the College of Commerce, Catering and Tourism in Budapest.

Parti gained experience in sales leadership with the AccorHotels Group and Danubius Hotels, before being appointed as sales director at the opening Courtyard by Marriott Budapest City Center in 2010.

The new appointment is effective from October 1, with Parti joining the Budapest Marriott Cluster from the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, where he held the position of director of sales and marketing for eight years.