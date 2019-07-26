Marketing communications director named at NNG

Bence Gaál

Navigation and infotainment systems company NNG has announced the appointment of Orsolya Ludvig as marketing communications director, effective from September, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Ludvigʼs last position was head of communications and external affairs at the Kecskemét plant of Mercedes-Benz. Before that, she worked as head of brand, marketing, and communication at EY Hungary. Between 2011 and 2015, she acted as head of communications at Siemens Hungary.

"The owners expect me to elevate the external communications of the business to a new level, and to put it on a strategic footing," Ludvig says.

"I am looking forward to great, challenging tasks, and I am actively preparing to contribute to NNGʼs future successes, giving my best as head of marketing communications alongside my team."