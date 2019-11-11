Makk becomes leasing manager at Millenium Gardens

Károly Dömötör Makk was appointed as leasing manager at TriGranit’s Millennium Gardens development, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The project, which is located in the immediate vicinity of Müpa (formerly known as Palace of Arts), is currently under construction with completion expected in Q2 2021.

The Class-A office development, designed by Finta Studio, offers a GLA of 37,000 sqm. It will be the final element of the Millennium City Center in Budapest, TriGranit says.

"Returning to the real estate sector where I started my career to support the success of such a prestigious and unique development is a great honor, and at the same time a pleasure for me," says Makk. "Millennium Gardens will be the final element of an almost 20-year-old urban development project with a spectacular panorama that even attracts tenants in the construction phase, supporting green aspects and the employees’ comfort."

During his professional career, spanning more than 14 years, Makk has worked in the field of investment at companies, such as A1 Immobillien AG and DTZ in investment adviser positions. He gained experience and a vast network of clients during the years he spent in the media sector working in the field of direct sales, mostly in the FMCG sector, also working at international media agency TEN.media.

He returned to the real estate sector at the beginning of this year and worked for CE LAND Holding before joining TriGranit. Dömötör has graduated at the International Business School, following his studies in Toronto, Canada.