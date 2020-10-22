Magyar Suzuki names new HR director

Bence Gaál

Anita Herbácskóová was named HR director at Magyar Suzuki Zrt. in June 2020, becoming the leader of the companyʼs HR and general affairs area, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The specialist is also responsible for the HR affairs of the companyʼs five offices abroad.

Anita Herbácskóová joined Magyar Suzukiʼs team 16 years ago, gaining extensive experience in many areas of HR. She originally joined the company as a recruiter and before her most recent appointment, she worked as the head of the Manpower Management and HR controlling group at the Esztergom-based company.

During her career at Magyar Suzuki, she participated in the realization of several milestones. She has also been actively involved in the creation and implementation of HR measures related to COVID.

"In my work, I am motivated by the collaboration and the results we achieve together," Herbácskóová says. "Clearly, HR is teamwork, we can only succeed together. I consider myself lucky to have a strong team behind me with diverse individuals and extensive knowledge. My goal is to be able to maintain a continuous harmony between the needs of employees and employers at Magyar Suzuki, and to take into account the needs of both our current and future colleagues and offer a suitable solution to the challenges that arise."

"In addition, as a leader, my task and goal is to provide the human resources needed for production, as well as ensuring personalized horizontal and vertical career paths. 70% of our companyʼs employees have been with Magyar Suzuki for more than 10 years. we can further increase this beautiful number together with my team, " she added.